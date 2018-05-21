Sonam Kapoor Ahuja trashes rift rumours with Kareena Kapoor Khan: We have a WhatsApp group

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja trashes fallout rumours with "great friend" Kareena Kapoor Khan



Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor

In October last year, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja tweeted a post to ridicule news reports suggesting a catfight between her and Kareena Kapoor Khan on the set of Veere Di Wedding. As the film nears release, reports about an alleged fallout between them have resurfaced. Sonam says she finds the rumours of a rift between her and Kareena Kapoor Khan hilarious.

"There's no rivalry between us. In fact, Bebo [Kareena], me, Rhea [Kapoor] and Lolo [Karisma Kapoor] have a WhatsApp group, called The Kapoor Girls. We post each other's yesteryear pictures on it. Bebo and I have been friends for 15 years," says Sonam Kapoor. The actors are confident about their upcoming film and don't want rumours about the fallout to bog down their spirits.

"Such gossip doesn't bother us because we are in a secure space. Bebo and I are the third generation of actors [in our families] and we know how the media functions. We are great friends. We have made a kick-ass movie and proved that women can work with each other and get along. We had a blast [while shooting Veere]," says the 32-year-old, who tied the knot with long-time beau, Anand Ahuja, earlier this month. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam is content with the films she has in her kitty.

"The year started well with the success of Padman. After Veere, there's Sanju, in which I have a cameo. I am also shooting for Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with dad [Anil Kapoor]. I have a couple of interesting projects post that, so I am having a great time," she says.

