Kareena Kapoor Khan is all about 'Being Bebo' in latest magazine cover

After stunning on the runway, Kareena Kapoor Khan has embraced the cover of a reputed magazine

Kareena Kapoor Khan

After making a dazzling appearance on the Lakme runway, Kareena Kapoor Khan has graced the magazine cover of a reputed magazine on the September issue. Dressed in a maroon structured gown paired with a blue ruffled bolero jacket from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, the 37-year-old star can be seen striking an intense pose for the camera. Adding to the perfect stance, the loose curls, and minimal makeup compliment her fresh look perfectly.

The magazine shared the official cover on their Instagram account, writing, "Meet Bebo Version 3.0. from a fitness fanatic to someone who certainly values her off-camera life more than ever HELLO! meets a refreshingly 'real' actress and a highly fulfilled human being not to mention a self-professed style creator and consumer!"

Last week, the Jab We Met actress brought a fabulous close to the finale of Lakme Fashion Week as she turned showstopper for designer Monisha Jaising. The 'Veere Di Wedding' actor had all eyes on her as she sashayed down the ramp in an off-shoulder hologram gown, wooing the guests with her enigmatic presence.

On the work front, the 'Ki and Ka' star will next be seen in 'Good News' opposite Akshay Kumar. The film, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles, is slated to hit theatres on July 19 next year.

Edited by mid-day online-desk, with inputs from ANI