Kareena Kapoor Khan is back at work and her pregnancy glow is unmissable!

A day after she announced she's preggers, Kareena Kapoor Khan was back at work. Bebo's team member Naina Sawhney shared her picture with the actor and hairstylist Pompy Hans.

The caption read, "Back with my team and shooting after five months. Work before I pop." Bebo has no inhibitions in showing off her teeny weeny baby bump and will continue to work right through the pregnancy.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the good news with their fans a few days ago in a statement that read, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support."

Since then, friends and fans of the couple have been going into overdrive wishing and congratulating them. As we all know, Saif and Kareena have a little boy, Taimur, whom the entire country already loves and cherishes.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot on October 16, 2012. Since then, the duo has been setting major marriage goals with their joint appearances and social media PDA!

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news