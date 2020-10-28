Kareena Kapoor Khan on her pregnancy diet: I must eat for myself as opposed to eating for two

Connecting with this reporter to discuss her post-partum fitness routine in 2018, Kareena Kapoor Khan — who was then still to chart a major chunk of her weight-loss journey — spoke about being frazzled when turning up at her trainer's studio as a "90-kilo girl". Connecting with mid-day as part of her association with the dairy brand Pride of Cows, she says several lessons learnt from her first pregnancy are enabling her to approach her routine appropriately, this time around. The first one being...

Eating for two? No, thank you!

When I was expecting Taimur, [I] tended to believe the myth that an expecting mother [must] eat for two. I made choices that [made me] gain about 25 kilos. But, the most important thing that I learnt was that regardless of how you alter your diet, you should stick to the basics — the right amount of nutrition through grains and vegetables. Women have a lot of cravings when they are pregnant, but I realised that I must eat for myself as opposed to eating for two.

Training when expecting?

I do follow my fitness regimen on a regular basis. It isn't particularly at odds with what I usually do. In fact, my fitness regimen and nutrition are the two constants in my life. I ensure that I get adequate nutrition from dairy. Ghee is referred to as an ancient super-food, and I swear by it. I add a teaspoon of it in my meals and have a bowl of curd at least once in a day. These are high sources of protein and Vitamin B12, and make the gut stronger, facilitating repair. I also include green leafy vegetables and stay hydrated at all times.

It's not always in the genes

I [definitely] need to take care of my diet and follow simple methods to stay fit. Accepting your body type goes a long way in staying [happy]. As long as you are healthy, the shape or size that you are should not matter. I stay positive and train regularly. I am generally confident about myself, and my body. A fitness journey must be cathartic, as it is for me. [Treating it that way] is important for one's mental well-being as well. Striking the right balance between my personal and professional life has also helped me.

The role of food

I consume simple Indian food and have been a vegetarian for a major part of my life. [Even today] I can keep from consuming meat for long periods of time. Excess of anything can have ill-effects. But depriving yourself is also not required. Striking the right balance, and sticking to the right proportion [is the trick]. I divide my meals into multiple [portions], and that helps me stay full and energised throughout the day. But, I ensure that I do not exceed my portion in each meal.

Friends with benefits

I am blessed to have friends like Amrita [Arora Ladak] and Malaika [Arora] who constantly motivate me to stay fit. Amrita is extremely conscious about her health and works hard to stay fit. This is great, because we keep each other driven, and egg one another on to follow the routine together. We have our group workout sessions often, and that is fun.

The cheats

What's your cheat meal:

Pasta and caramel custard. I would not call them cheat meals; I prefer calling them indulgences.

How often do you indulge: At least once in a week.

How do you compensate for it: I don't add excess cheese because my body doesn't accept it. I prefer having gluten-free pasta, and enjoy beetroot pasta too.

I usually get it made at home because the ones prepared outside are too heavy, and leave me feeling full. I ask my cook to make it in an olive-oil preparation.

