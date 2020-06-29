Kareena Kapoor Khan on Jayaraj and Bennix's death: As a society, we must continue to speak

The custodial death of father and son Jayaraj and Bennix in the Tuticorin district of Tamil Nadu has angered and enraged the people on social media. They have been raising their voices against the brutality that has been meted out. Kareena Kapoor Khan has also taken to her Instagram account to raise her voice.

She shared an Instagram story where she stated that such brutality is unacceptable whatever be the circumstance. Have a look right here:

That's not all, a lot of Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt also spoke against the violence and condemned this act that led to their unfortunate death. This is what Chopra had said on her Twitter account:

Janhvi Kapoor also shared an Instagram story where the details of the incident, leading to the father and son's unfortunate death, were narrated. Have a look right here:

And Alia Bhatt also shared an Instagram story and demanded justice for them, here is her story:

Coming back to Kareena, she will soon be completing two decades in the Hindi film industry. She started her career with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000 and then went on to do films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hulchul, Omkara, Jab We Met, Golmaal Returns, 3 idiots, Golmaal 3, Ra. One, Heroine, Singham Returns, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

She was also seen in films like Veere Di Wedding, Angrezi Medium, and Good Newwz. She's now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Takht will be Khan's second collaboration with Karan Johar where he directs the actress. This period drama, which is slated to release on December 24, 2021, also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

And with Laal Singh Chaddha, she unites with Aamir Khan for the third time after 3 idiots and Talaash: The Answer Lies Within.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news