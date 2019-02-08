Kareena Kapoor Khan on Swasth Immunised India: As a mother, I feel passionate about the cause

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor roped in as the ambassador of nationwide campaign - Swasth Immunised India - to ensure full immunisation for children

Kareena Kapoor Khan

In devoting her time to son Taimur Ali Khan while juggling a flourishing career in films, Kareena Kapoor Khan has rewritten the rules of modern parenting and become an inspiration to working mothers across the country.

It is only fitting then that the actor was the first choice to train the spotlight on the importance of full immunisation for children. The actor has been roped in as the campaign ambassador for Swasth Immunised India, an initiative - announced by Adar Poonawalla's Serum Institute of India - to ensure full immunisation for all children under the age of two years.

A source reveals that the actor was a natural fit for the campaign given the following she enjoys among new mothers. "Kareena is a social influencer in her own right. Her voice will help the campaign to reach the masses across the country. The actress will shoot for the campaign in the coming week, in time for its launch by the month-end."

Confirming the news, Kapoor says that being a hands-on mother to Taimur, she is only too aware of the benefits of timely vaccinations. "As a public figure and more so as a mother, I feel strongly responsible and passionate about this cause because prevention is better than cure. I'm happy to be associated with this campaign in spreading the word and working towards a Swasth Immunised India."

