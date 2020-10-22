Search

Kareena Kapoor Khan pouts it out in latest adorable selfie; take a look!

Updated: 22 October, 2020 08:37 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a new selfie in which she can be seen pouting at the camera.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared this photo on Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second baby and boy does she look fabulous! The actress is visibly glowing and setting 'working mama' goals by keeping on her toes. We absolutely admire how she carries herself while pregnant and everything she wears and does makes headlines for the right reasons.

The Good Newwz actress recently shared a cute selfie on Instagram and wrote, "Just pouting away... excited to go home"

 
 
 
Just pouting away... excited to go home âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ

We're sure Bebo must be excited to be reunited with hubby Saif and their tiny tot Taimur! Kareena has been hard at work on her next film outing, Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Aamir Khan. She has now completed shooting for the film.

Laal Singh Chaddha is helmed by Advait Chandan and is the Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks. The music for the film is by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The actress is also a part of Karan Johar's Takht, but the details are yet to be revealed after Bebo's pregnancy announcement.

First Published: 22 October, 2020 08:35 IST

