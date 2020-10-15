Kareena Kapoor Khan wraps up shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in Delhi

While Laal Singh Chaddha fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to release, things are operating rapidly on the production end. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has completed shooting for the movie. Kareena had left for the Delhi schedule during the last week of September to wrap up the remaining portions that were left to be shot. The actress has finished shooting for the movie yesterday.

Adapting to the new normal and following all necessary processions, Aamir khan had resumed the shooting of the movie. The utmost care and safety norms were followed while shooting with Kareena owing to her pregnancy. Last year Aamir had revealed Kareena's first look from the movie where the actress looked beautiful donning a salwar kameez with a bindi. Ever since that, fans have been waiting in anticipation to get more updates on the movie.

Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan is helmed by Advait Chandan and is the Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

Khan recently completed two decades in Bollywood. She began her career with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000 and became a star as years passed by. She went on to do films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hulchul, Omkara, Jab We Met, Golmaal Returns, 3 idiots, Golmaal 3, Ra. One, Heroine, Singham Returns, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

She was also seen in films like Veere Di Wedding, Angrezi Medium, and Good Newwz. She's now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Takht will be Khan's second collaboration with Karan Johar where he directs the actress. This period drama, which is slated to release on December 24, 2021, also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

