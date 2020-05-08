Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a vintage picture of Rishi Kapoor, describes him as irreplaceable!

April 30 will be marked as one of the darkest days in Hindi Cinema when we lost one of the greatest actors and celebrated performers, Rishi Kapoor. The legendary star passed away on April 30 in hospital after a two-year battle with leukaemia. Ever since then, his family members have been sharing his unseen and old pictures to keep him alive.

He can never fade away, his films can never be forgotten, and his songs can never get old or stale. Kapoor's was a persona that we describe as contagious and his contribution to Cinema is evergreen. Coming to evergreen, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a priceless picture of the star who had the company of Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, and the legendary music composer, R.D. Burman.

She hasn't written a long post, only used one word to describe the man- Irreplaceable. And she's truly right! Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor had their hearts on the post, and again, rightly so. Have a look right here:

Rishi Kapoor made his debut in 1970 with his father Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker and rose to fame with Bobby in 1973, also directed by Raj Kapoor. For 25 years, he was the epitome of romance and charm. And as years passed by, he began displaying his unseen side that had a versatile performer. With films like Agneepath, Kapoor & Sons, Aurangzeb, Do Dooni Chaar, and Luck By Chance, he began what was one of the finest phases of his career. He went away too soon!

