Kareena Kapoor Khan shares adorable picture of Taimur feasting on French fries

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday shared an adorable picture of her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan feasting on French Fries. The 'Jab We Met,' actor took to Instagram to share the picture from her Dharamshala trip. The picture shows Taimur seated with a plate full of french fries in one hand while clutching on to a French Fry in his other hand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

The 40-year-old actor further revealed in the caption, that the picture was taken by her 'Ki & Ka,' co-star Arjun Kapoor like most other of her pictures from the trip.

"French fries anyone? PS: Thank you @arjunkapoor for being our official photographer," she wrote in the caption.

Khan had headed to the hilly city last week with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur, best friend Malaika Arora, and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

The 40-year-old actor is currently expecting her second child with her husband Saif Ali Khan.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever