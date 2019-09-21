Saif Ali Khan wishes wife Kareena Kapoor on 39th birthday with a kiss

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the doting mother, a loving wife, and of course, not to miss, a fashionista, turned 39 on September 21. The actress, who is currently shooting back to back on her new projects, be it as a judge of a dance reality show or hectic outdoor shoots, has played the role of a professionalist celebrated her special day with near and dear ones at Pataudi Palace.

Kareena Kapoor Khan/picture courtesy: Karisma Kapoor's Instagram account

Though Kareena Kapoor Khan is not on social media, the actress' sister Karisma Kapoor shared a video which tells the tale of family celebration. Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 39th birthday at the palace, just like any other woman's dream, the actress is living it to the fullest.

Dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, paired with chunky golden accessories and a high-bun, the birthday girl is winning the hearts of her fans on social media. Karisma shared a video on her Instagram where Bollywood's 'Heroine' can be seen posing million-dollar smile while cutting the tempting cakes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) onSep 20, 2019 at 11:45am PDT

Apart from this, the doting sister also shared a picture of the power couple which is just winning hearts on social media. In the intimate picture, Kareena and Saif can be seen sealing the night with a kiss of love.

View this post on Instagram Birthday girl ! âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂ #happybirthday #family #love A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) onSep 20, 2019 at 10:17pm PDT

As soon as Karisma shared the birthday celebrations on Instagram, several stars stormed the comment section to extend out their wishes to the ace actor. Manish Malhotra who was the first one to wish the actor, wrote, "Happy birthday dearest Bebo." Diljit Dosanjh who will be seen sharing screen space with Kareena in the upcoming film 'Good News' wrote, "Beautiful...Happy Happy Birthday Queen."

Speaking of the 39-year-old actress' work schedule, Kareena Kapoor Khan has wrapped up shooting of Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan. Angrezi Medium is the sequel to the 2017 hit film Hindi Medium. Apart from this project, Bebo has Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh and Karan Johar's Takht with Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt.

Speaking of Good Newwz, the film is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Production. The cry of Good Newwz is slated to arrive on December 27, 2019.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur forget way to Pataudi Palace, asks locals for directions

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates