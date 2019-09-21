Saif Ali Khan wishes wife Kareena Kapoor on 39th birthday with a kiss
Kareena Kapoor Khan's elder sister, Karisma Kapoor, who is quite active on social media, shared glimpses of the midnight celebrations
Kareena Kapoor Khan, the doting mother, a loving wife, and of course, not to miss, a fashionista, turned 39 on September 21. The actress, who is currently shooting back to back on her new projects, be it as a judge of a dance reality show or hectic outdoor shoots, has played the role of a professionalist celebrated her special day with near and dear ones at Pataudi Palace.
Kareena Kapoor Khan/picture courtesy: Karisma Kapoor's Instagram account
Though Kareena Kapoor Khan is not on social media, the actress' sister Karisma Kapoor shared a video which tells the tale of family celebration. Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 39th birthday at the palace, just like any other woman's dream, the actress is living it to the fullest.
Dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, paired with chunky golden accessories and a high-bun, the birthday girl is winning the hearts of her fans on social media. Karisma shared a video on her Instagram where Bollywood's 'Heroine' can be seen posing million-dollar smile while cutting the tempting cakes.
Apart from this, the doting sister also shared a picture of the power couple which is just winning hearts on social media. In the intimate picture, Kareena and Saif can be seen sealing the night with a kiss of love.
As soon as Karisma shared the birthday celebrations on Instagram, several stars stormed the comment section to extend out their wishes to the ace actor. Manish Malhotra who was the first one to wish the actor, wrote, "Happy birthday dearest Bebo." Diljit Dosanjh who will be seen sharing screen space with Kareena in the upcoming film 'Good News' wrote, "Beautiful...Happy Happy Birthday Queen."
Speaking of the 39-year-old actress' work schedule, Kareena Kapoor Khan has wrapped up shooting of Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan. Angrezi Medium is the sequel to the 2017 hit film Hindi Medium. Apart from this project, Bebo has Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh and Karan Johar's Takht with Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt.
Speaking of Good Newwz, the film is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Production. The cry of Good Newwz is slated to arrive on December 27, 2019.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and baby boy Taimur make for a gorgeous family, don't they? (All pictures: Instagram - taimuralikhanworld and therealkareenakapoor)
It all started when Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan fell in love on the sets of Tashan (2008). While the film failed to do well at the box office, something beautiful did come out of it. Kareena and Saif got married on October 16, 2012, in a private ceremony in Mumbai. A reception was later held in Mumbai and New Delhi for their friends from the film fraternity.
Pictured: Kareena snuggles up with husband Saif.
In a chat with the Instagram page, Humans of Bombay, Kareena spoke about how she fell for Saif Ali Khan. She said, "I've been blessed with people who have supported me thoroughly! So just when I thought I was falling, Saif caught me. I'd met him before, but while we were filming Tashan, something changed. I wore my heart on my sleeve! He was so charming; I fell for him hook, line and sinker."
Kareena and Saif's little munchkin, Taimur, was born on December 20, 2016, in Mumbai. The couple has never hidden their son from the media glare, which has given the world countless pictures and videos of the baby boy in all his mischief and cuteness.
Lately, however, the couple has been a bit wary about Taimur being showered with too much unwarranted media attention. When asked how she feels about Taimur's massive popularity, Kareena told PTI, "We view it as something socially irresponsible because we have been such good parents, we haven't shied away, we never hid Taimur's face. In Hollywood, they don't allow children's faces to come (publish). But because Saif and I took the modern approach, we can't do that."
Saif Ali Khan, too, has asked photographers to not stalk his son. "Please don't stalk Taimur. He is not a star. He is just a child," he had told the paps.
Pictured: Kareena Kapoor Khan seen video calling son Taimur during a break on the sets of Dance India Dance.
The Khan family frequently go out on vacations together and spend as much quality time together as they can regardless of Kareena and Saif's hectic schedules. Recently, while Saif was shooting for Jawaani Jaaneman in London and Kareena was shooting for Angrezi Medium there as well, the family turned it into a mini holiday by taking their son along. The family was in London for over a month.
Kareena, Saif and Taimur also visit Pataudi Palace frequently. Here, Taimur can be seen playing with a dog on the palace grounds. It should be noted that the little one is given the freedom to explore, play in the mud, and get dirty if he so wishes, despite being a star kid.
Concerned about all the media attention Taimur receives, Kareena had said on a chat show, "Looking at the media, looking at those lights... wondering what media is doing. Sometimes they cross the line... especially when it comes to Taimur. What he is eating? Where is he going? The media is constantly following him. Once in a while, it is fine, but every day? He is just a two-year-old kid. One should allow that person to live his life."
Once, on Arbaaz Khan's chat show, Kareena read out a tweet from a troll who tried to body shame Taimur. The troll had written, "Taimur bhuka marr raha hai (Taimur is dying of hunger)." Not one to mince words, Kareena quipped, "But woh bechara bhooka nai marra hai. In fact, I think kuch zaada hi kha raha hai aajkal. Mota lag raha hai (He is not starving. In fact, I think he is eating a little too much. Has started to look fat)."
In the chat with Humans of Bombay, Kareena also spoke about how Saif asked her mother for permission. She recalled, "We'd been dating for a while when he said he's not 25 and can't keep dropping me home every night. So he told my mom, 'I want to spend the rest of my life with her. We want to live together.' My mom was cool with it. It's so easy with him."
She further said, "Even when we decided to get married, it felt right. A few years later, I was blessed with our son, Taimur. Motherhood is the greatest thing that's happened to me. Taimur is a part of me – I can't go an hour without him. He's always with me wherever I am. He makes me want to work harder every day."
Kareena Kapoor emphasised how being a wife and a mother have only given wings to her dreams. "I'm at a stage in my life where I don't have to choose between career and family. I'm doing both. I'm an actor but through all the ups and downs I've been a sister, a wife, a mom and none of these roles has deterred me. In fact, it's put me on the right path. My dreams have gotten bigger – there's much more to achieve. As an actor, and as a woman." We agree wholeheartedly with the Veere Di Wedding actress!
We think it's pretty cool how Kareena's whole life doesn't revolve around Taimur and Saif, but she still somehow manages to make them her priority. Kareena's work commitments are as important, but she still has lots of time left for her family.
When Kareena was approached to be a judge on the reality dance show Dance India Dance, she put down some ground rules. She told mid-day, "I made it clear that I don't work for more than eight hours because of my son [Taimur]. Sometimes, I can make an exception of working up to 12 hours. The makers have been kind and worked out everything the way I wanted."
-
Taimur Ali Khan sometimes even visits mommy dearest on set! Isn't that adorable?
Pictured: Taimur snuggles up with mum Kareena Kapoor Khan.
The mother-son duo is extremely close to each other. One can find several pictures of the two on the internet just hanging out together being cute!
-
If reports are to be believed, Kareena and Saif have been documenting Taimur's childhood. The couple has been compiling pictures and videos of Taimur for their archives. How we would love to get a glimpse into these memories! But, for now, we wish the stunning Kareena Kapoor Khan a wonderful birthday!
It's Kareena Kapoor Khan's 39th birthday today. The Jab We Met actress, however, seems to have defied age with her dynamic persona and charm. As she celebrates another joy-filled year gone by with her close friends and family, we take a look through these pictures at why we think she's got her work-life balance down pat.
