Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur forget way to Pataudi Palace, asks locals for directions

Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor recently returned to Mumbai last month after an extended vacation in London. Immediately after their return, the actors' began shooting for their respective assigments in Mumbai. After completing their professional commitments, the family jetted off for a mini-vacation to their ancestral Pataudi Palace in Haryana to celebrate Kareena's birthday.

While the couple hired a taxi from the Airport to Pataudi Palace, Saif reportedly forgot his way home. According to a report in Navbharat Times, the driver who was taking them to the palace took a wrong turn. When the actor realised that they have taken a wrong route, a lost Saif then took the help of some locals who successfully directed them towards the palace. While Saif was asking for directions, the locals asked him and his family for a selfie which they happily obliged.

Recently, airport pictures of the family had gone viral on social media. In the picture, Saif wore a traditional outfit, while Kareena and Tim opted for casuals. Bebo's Instagram handle also posted a photo of the trio and wrote, "Holiday time with family #birthdayvibes #airportdiaries [sic]."

Saif, who had spent much of his childhood in his ancestral home is a regular visitor. It was at this ancient structure that Saif was crowned the 10th Nawab of Pataudi in 2011. His wedding reception was also held there in October 2012.

In April this year, the family were out on a short vacation to the palace. During the vacation, pictures of the couple, particularly of Taimur, had gone viral on social media. The chhote nawab's antics ruled social media for days.

On the work front, Saif was last seen in the second season of Sacred Games which dropped online on August 15. Apart from the above, recently, he wrapped up the shooting of Jawaani Jaaneman in London alongside newcomer Alaia F and Tabu. He will be next seen in Laal Kaptaan.

On the other hand, Kareena too wrapped up shooting of Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan. Angrezi Medium is the sequel to the 2017 hit film Hindi Medium. Apart from this project, Bebo has Good News with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh and Karan Johar's Takht with Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt.

