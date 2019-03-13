This video of Taimur Ali Khan taking a tour of the Pataudi village is winning the internet

bollywood

In the video, Taimur Ali Khan appears excited to be in the rural world, almost tripping on the kaccha road and bending to pick up stones to throw around.

During their recent trip to Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan gave son Taimur Ali Khan a tour of Saif's ancestral village in Gurugram district. A video of the chhote nawab's antics has been doing the rounds.

Tim appears excited to be in the rural world, almost tripping on the kaccha road and bending to pick up stones to throw around. He is particularly thrilled to see a calf but prefers to admire it from a distance. Taimur sure loves going to his gaon!

As he turned all of two on December 20, 2018, his proud, paparazzi-wary parents whisked him away to Africa, far away from the cameras which love him the way only a true star is loved. At two, little Tim (as he is affectionately called by his father) is fully aware of his best camera angles. He calls out to the paparazzi who adore him and always ensure his comfort before clicking.

What he wears, and the random words that lisp off his lips become the trending topics of the day. And the child loves every bit of the attention. At least, we think so!

At two, Taimur is a force that the photographers cannot do without. According to glam shooters in Mumbai, a picture of Taimur fetches a higher price than that of Salman Khan.

