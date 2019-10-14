Kareena on being Alia's sister-in-law: I'll be the happiest girl in the world

Kareena Kapoor Khan says whenever actor-couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tie the knot, she would be the happiest girl in the world. Ranbir and Alia have been dating for more than two years and rumours of their marriage keep surfacing. At the Jio MAMI Movie Mela with Star, 2019, Alia was in conversation with Kareena and filmmaker Karan Johar.

When Johar asked Alia if she ever imagined there would be a day she might be Kareena's sister-in-law, the "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" star instead replied, "I'll be the happiest girl in the world!" To which, Alia responded, "Honestly I never thought about it but I don't want to think about it now also. We will cross that bridge when we come to it."

Johar said whenever and if ever it has to happen, both Kareena and him "will be exceptionally happy and we will be standing there with a thali!" "I do hope, eventually, whenever you do kind of get into that zone, you will actually handle and treat your career like Kareena has," he added. To which, Alia said the way Kareena handled her career after marriage was a big learning. "She has genuinely been an inspiration to me. Earlier there was this thing that if an actress gets married, her career slows down a bit but she totally broke that for all of us," she added.

Both the actors will soon be seen together on screen in Takht, directed by Johar.

