Kareena Kapoor Khan's breezy outfit is an interesting addition to her maternity closet

Kareena Kapoor Khan revolutionised maternity fashion when she became pregnant with Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. With her second child on the way, she is once again proving that there's no stopping her. Needless to say, her maternity closet continues to be an object of envy and inspiration to many to-be mothers.

The actor was recently seen sporting a House of Masaba creation, one of her go-to couture labels. She made heads turn in a light pink Anarkali set. What make the outfit extremely comfortable, breezy and bump-friendly is its free-flowing silhouette and soft silk crepe fabric. The pink full-sleeved ensemble has comb foil printed gold embellishments which add a festal bling to it.

Masaba created a niche for herself in the Indian fashion industry and became a game-changer with her quirky prints, asymmetrical patterns and loose-fitted edgy silhouettes. The light pink comb Anarkali set is a testament to her fuss-free sense of fashion.

Kareena has always been fond of Masaba and her edgy prints and out-of-the-box designs. It was in 2012 when the couture designer dressed the actor for the first time. The duo has proved that they always make a chic style statement when it comes to fashionable comfort wear.

