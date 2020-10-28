See Photos: Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan shoots with Karisma Kapoor; these pictures are unmissable

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been making headlines ever since she confirmed her pregnancy news. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena are expected to become parents by the beginning of 2021. But pregnancy has not stopped the actress to work and that's pretty much evident from the pictures that are doing the rounds on social media.

In the pictures, we can see Bebo and her elder sister-actress Karisma Kapoor shooting for a commercial. The actor's baby bump is clearly visible as she is in the third trimester of her pregnancy.

In the pictures, both Kareena and Karisma were seen wearing a grey jacket as they shoot in their house balcony in Mumbai. Kareena even waved to the paparazzi.

In a recent interview, Bebo had talked about working with her sister. She said, "We have always wanted to work together but till now we haven't got that kind of script. We have not liked anything. Somebody should come with a good script then, we will consider." And there were reports that the sister-duo could be collaborating for Zubeidaa 2.

A source had stated, "Khalid had written the script of Rutbaa (The Honour) keeping Karisma and Kareena in mind. The sequel will make Karisma appear only in flashbacks as the main character would be Kareena who would be investigating her mother's mysterious death. But as he's very busy writing the script for his next project - the sequel to New Delhi Times, Khalid hasn't been getting much chance to make that movie, so he is converting the research material into a novel, called The Imperfect Prince."

On Tuesday, Karisma gave her fans a sneak-peek into behind the scenes from a shoot that the sisters are working on. Taking to her Instagram account, Karisma wrote- "Working with the sis always fun." (sic) Have a look at the video right here:

She also gave a snippet on her Instagram stories, while getting ready for the commercial.

Kareena also shared the same video on her Instagram handle. She wrote, "Double trouble. #SisterSquad (sic)".

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The actress was recently in Delhi shooting for the film. The film will see her reunite with Aamir Khan on-screen. Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of Tom Hanks' movie Forrest Gump. It is adapted by Atul Kulkarni and is directed by Advait Chandan. Speaking about the film, the music is by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The actress is also a part of Karan Johar's Takht.

Karisma, on the other hand, has been a part of successful films like Raja Babu, Saajan Chale Sasural, Judwaa, Hero No. 1, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Raja Hindustani, Jeet, and was last seen in the show, Mentalhood.

