Kareena Kapoor reveals hubby Saif Ali Khan's reaction to second pregnancy: There was no filmy response

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan embraced parenthood on December 20, 2016, when Kareena gave birth to Taimur Ali Khan, who went on to become a media sensation after he began making public appearances with his parents. Now, the couple is set to welcome their second baby soon. The couple confirmed the reports of Kareena's pregnancy and released a statement on the same.

Now, Bebo has revealed Saif's reaction to the "good news". In conversation with Zoom, Kareena said that she did not get any filmy reaction from her family. "Unfortunately in my house there is nothing filmy as such. Because Saif is very normal and relaxed. Of course, he is always happy to hear it. So like I said, it wasn’t planned but it was something we really wanted to celebrate and we are really enjoying it together," she said.

Interesting, isn't it?

A few days back, in an interview, Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor had reacted to his daughter's pregnancy. the veteran actor said, "I am absolutely delighted, I have been telling Kareena for so long that Taimur needs a brother or sister to play with. We are all very happy and we pray, it’s a healthy, happy child. One should have two children to give each other company."

Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan had also congratulated the couple. She put out a quirky congratulatory post on Instagram and had tagged Saif as 'The Quadfather'! She captioned the picture, "Coming soon!! Couldn’t resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever! (sic)".

Recently, in an interview, Bebo had spoken about her equation with her son Taimur. She said, "I am an overprotective mother. I am also a first-time mother. This journey is teaching me something new each day. Taimur is also teaching me the kind of mother he wants me to be. During dinner time, we battle it out when he becomes fussy about eating anything in particular. He brings out the best in me, even the worst because even I lose patience sometimes."

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot on October 16, 2012. Ever since the Refugee actress has made her debut on Instagram, she keeps sharing lovely moments with her hubby and toddler, both. The couple has acted together in films like LOC Kargil, Tashan, Kurbaan, and Agent Vinod.

