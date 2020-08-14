Randhir Kapoor on Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy: Have been telling her for long time that Taimur needs a sibling

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan embraced parenthood on December 20, 2016, when Kareena gave birth to Taimur Ali Khan, who went on to become a media sensation after he began making public appearances with his parents. Now, the couple is set to welcome their second baby in the world.

The couple confirmed the reports of Kareena's pregnancy and released a statement on the same. Kareena and Saif stated- "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support (sic)".

Kareena's father and actor Randhir Kapoor is elated upon hearing the news. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, the veteran actor said, "I am absolutely delighted, I have been telling Kareena for so long that Taimur needs a brother or sister to play with. We are all very happy and we pray, it’s a healthy, happy child."

On Tuesday, Randhir had put out a statement when news emerged about his daughter's pregnancy. Kapoor had stated, "I hope it's true and if so, I would be very happy. One should have two children to give each other company."

Before this, Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan had also put out a quirky congratulatory post on Instagram and had tagged him as 'The Quadfather'! She captioned the picture, "Coming soon!! Couldn’t resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever! (sic)".

Recently, in an interview, Bebo had spoken about her equation with her son Taimur. She said, "I am an overprotective mother. I am also a first-time mother. This journey is teaching me something new each day. Taimur is also teaching me the kind of mother he wants me to be. During dinner time, we battle it out when he becomes fussy about eating anything in particular. He brings out the best in me, even the worst because even I lose patience sometimes."

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot on October 16, 2012. Ever since the Refugee actress has made her debut on Instagram, she keeps sharing lovely moments with her hubby and toddler, both. The couple has acted together in films like LOC Kargil, Tashan, Kurbaan, and Agent Vinod.

Saif Ali Khan made his Bollywood debut in 1992 but true fame arrived at his doorstep in the form of Dil Chahta Hai, which recently completed 19 years. He then did films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Ek Hasina Thi, Hum Tum, Salaam Namaste, Being Cyrus, Omkara, Race, Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Race 2, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and Jawaani Jaaneman.

On the work front, Saif was last seen in Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara. On the other hand, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Takht will be Khan's second collaboration with Karan Johar where he directs the actress. This period drama, which is slated to release on December 24, 2021, also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

