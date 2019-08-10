Kareena Kapoor Khan's video call moment with Taimur goes viral

bollywood

How does Kareena Kapoor Khan makes time for son Taimur while working? Through video calls!

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan clicked at Bandra, Mumbai. Pic/Yogen Shah

It is known that Taimur is enjoying his time in London, while Kareena shuffles between Mumbai and London, balancing work and home. Now, a video of Kareena doing a video call with Taimur has gone viral on social media.

In the short clip, Kareena, who is looking ravishing in a bright orange dress, is seen walking around the sets of a dance reality show in Mumbai, and is talking to Taimur on video call. Taimur seems to be walking around shirtless and Kareena looked engrossed in the conversation.

The video was uploaded by one of the fan clubs of Taimur.

Apart from the dance reality show, Kareena is busy with films such as Good News and Angrezi Medium. Kareena is in London for the shoot of her upcoming film, Angrezi medium with Irrfan Khan. Angrezi Medium is the sequel to Irrfan and Pakistani actress Saba Qamar's Hindi Medium (2017). Hindi Medium was the story of middle-class parents' struggle to provide education to their daughter from a reputed school.

In the second installment, the film has their daughter all grown-up and been sent to London for higher studies. While Irrfan plays the father to Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor plays the role of a cop in London. Dimple Kapadia is also a part of this one. Helmed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is slated for April 2020.

