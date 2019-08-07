Are Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan documenting Taimur Ali Khan's childhood?

bollywood

According to the news website, Taimur Ali Khan's childhood is being documented by parents Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan as they want to cherish these moments

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan with son Taimur Ali Khan. Photo: Yogen Shah

Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most popular star kids on the block. The toddler has a huge fan following on social media and is friendly with the paparazzi too. It's not just Taimur's playdate with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, but also his trips to the kindergarten and kids' gym have been covered by the shutterbugs.

However, it's not just the media who are capturing Taimur Ali Khan's every moment, his parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are also documenting his childhood, says timesofindia.com. A source gave some more details about this to the portal and said that Kareena and Saif have captured every move of their son since his birth. Not only this, but the duo is also compiling pictures and videos as a memory in their archives.

Currently, Taimur Ali Khan is in London for the past few months now. Taimur's video of enjoying himself in a children pool went viral on social media. Even when they are out on holidays, his parents make record videos of him leading a normal kid's life. The source further added that Kareena and Saif are doing so that they can cherish these memories when they grow up.

Kareena is in London for the shoot of her upcoming film, Angrezi medium with Irrfan Khan. Angrezi Medium is the sequel to Irrfan and Pakistani actress Saba Qamar's Hindi Medium (2017). Hindi Medium was the story of middle-class parents' struggle to provide education to their daughter from a reputed school.

In the second instalment, the film has their daughter all grown-up and been sent to London for higher studies. While Irrfan plays the father to Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor plays the role of a cop in London. Dimple Kapadia is also a part of this one. Helmed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is slated for April 2020.

Taimur's actor-daddy Saif Ali Khan is also in London shooting for Jawaani Jaaneman along with Tabu and Alaia F. This film marks Bollywood debut of Alaia, Pooja Bedi's daughter. Talking about her debut, Alaia F said in an interview with mid-day: "I'm one of those who love to over-prepare, and am hence leaving for London a week in advance. I want to get into the skin of my character and study the script better. I'm working with established artistes who I admire, so I'm understandably nervous. To ease those nerves, Nitin sir thought it would [be apt] for me to observe things on set before I have to go in front of the camera."

Jawaani Jaaneman is scheduled to release on 24 November 2019.

