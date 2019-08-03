Watch Video: Taimur Ali Khan enjoys pool party with Kareena Kapoor

bollywood

In the video shared by a fun club of Taimur Ali Khan we can see Tim enjoying in the water, while his mommy watches over him.

Taimur Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoying at a poolside. Pic: Instagram/@taimuralikhanworld

Taimur Ali Khan is currently in London enjoying a vacation with his family. Since then, his cute pictures and videos have been doing the rounds of the internet, giving us enough reasons to adore him.

This time, we are talking about a video that has gone viral on social media. In the video shared by a fun club of Taimur Ali Khan, we can see Tim Tim enjoying in the water, while his mommy is watching over him. In the video, Taimur and Bebo can be seen conversing and laughing. Wonder what's the chatter between mother and son? From the looks of it, we can say that Timmy is enjoying a gala time with his mother.

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taimur Ali KhanâÂ¤Urmi (@taimuralikhanworld) onAug 2, 2019 at 9:43pm PDT

The tiny tot keeps giving us reasons to adore him, and as he's getting older, his antics are getting cuter! From interacting with the mediawallahs with his waves and smiles to taking piggyback rides on dad Saif Ali Khan's shoulders, Taimur has charmed his way into the nation's heart.

The chhote nawab's father, Saif Ali Khan, is shooting in England for Nitin Kakar's Jawaani Jaaneman. Mum Kareena Kapoor Khan is filming Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium. They are tied up with the shoots, but looks like Tim has no time to miss them with friend Kai and lots of toys for company. The star kids' super-adorable pictures are more than enough to make our day.

View this post on Instagram Hanging at the farm with #timandinni #willowsactivityfarm #londondiaries A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) onJul 22, 2019 at 11:22am PDT

Rannvijay and wife Prianka Singha's baby, Kainaat was also at the Willow's Activity farm in London. Taimur had a fun time enjoying his play date with her. The two are spending the English summer playing in tubs of water with a toy giraffe. Taimur's nickname is Tim and Kainaat is Kai, so the two refer to each other as Tim and Kai.

Speaking about Jawaani Jaaneman, the film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and is a romantic comedy-drama, which also features Tabu. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films, the movie will release on November 29.

Angrezi Medium, on the other hand, is the sequel to the 2017 hit film Hindi Medium, which starred Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles. The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film which also stars Radhika Madan went on floors in Udaipur on April 5. Radhika will play Irrfan's daughter who, reportedly, wishes to pursue higher studies in the UK. Deepak Dobriyal and Manu Rishi play Irrfan's brother and cousin, respectively, in the film. The trio run sweet shops and are rivals to each other.

