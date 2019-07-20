Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu are happy with their reunion; see photos

Cousins Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu have met each other after many months, and these pictures are proof that the two munchkins are happy to see each other.

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Taimur Ali Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sakpataudi

Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu are over the moon as they met after a couple of months. Taimur, along with his family, was in London for the past few months and now cousin Inaaya has also reached London to meet Tim. Looks like, Inni was missing Tim, and parents Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan decided to visit London.

Ever since Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan along with Inaaya have reached London, they've been sharing pictures of Taimur and Inaaya playing together in the park. Kunal shared a picture where he is sitting with both, Taimur and Inaaya. The siblings look both innocent and adorable at the same time.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Did you notice the colourful temporary tattoos on Tim's legs?

Soha Ali Khan also shared some cute moments of the children playing in the park. She shared a photo where Taimur and Inaaya were happy to meet each other. In the picture, Inaaya is seen opening her arms to hug whereas Taimur can't control his infectious laugh. Soha had an apt caption for the innocent photo: "Reunited!! #timandinni #london (sic)"

Soha also took to her Instagram stories to share some more pictures. She shared a slow-motion video of daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu where she is running in the park. Mommy captioned the video as: "I believe I can fly."

The next picture had Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu playing together.

At various events, when asked, Soha Ali Khan speaks about Taimur Ali's equation with Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. She had earlier said, "Now, both are too small and innocent kids. Sometimes they play with each other and sometimes they don't give attention to each other, but I have seen that Taimur is very caring."

At the same event, she also mentioned that Inaaya once pulled Taimur's hair thrice but he did not say anything because he knows that this is family and therefore tolerates her as they learn from each other.

