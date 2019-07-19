Taimur Ali Khan taking sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on a walk is adorable

bollywood

Kunal Kemmu shared an adorable picture of the tiny tots - Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on Instagram, and netizens can't stop gushing over it

Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu/picture courtesy: Kunal Kemmu

It's been quite a while since social media popular kid - Taimur Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan has been clicked by paparazzi in Mumbai. Now, though Instagram users are getting over him and adoring a new star kid - Sunny Leone's twins, they still miss Tim Tim.

On July 18, Kunal Kemmu shared an adorable picture of little Taimur with sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on Instagram, and people can't stop gushing over their cuteness. Take a look at it!

View this post on Instagram Tim & Inni A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) onJul 18, 2019 at 11:14am PDT

Kunal captioned the picture: "Tim & Inni [sic]" It's not just sweet nicknames that will steal your heart, but Taimur walking hand in hand with sister Inaaya has taken the internet by storm.

In an interview, Inaaya Naumi's mother Soha Ali Khan, who is a paternal aunt to Tim Tim shared how close the brother-sister duo is! Asked about Inaaya's bond with her cousin brother Taimur, Soha said: "Now, both are too small and innocent kids. Sometimes they play with each other and sometimes they don't give attention to each other, but I have seen that Taimur is very caring."

"Once Inaaya pulled Taimur's hair thrice, but he didn't say anything to her. I think somewhere he knows that this is family, so he tolerates her and they are learning from each other."

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya is netizen's favourite kid just like her cousin brother Taimur Ali Khan.

When asked how Inaaya is growing up as a kid, she said, "I feel every kid has to be naughty. I like active babies and Inaaya is a very naughty and active kid. We are still exploring different shades of her personality and I think there is going to be a lot of Kunal (Kemmu) in her."

