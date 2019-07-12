Kareena Kapoor looks beautiful in this picture from London

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently shooting in London for the film, Angrezi Medium. A fresh picture of the actor doing the rounds will steal your hearts

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently in London. The actress is shooting for her next film, Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan. Although Kareena isn't personally on social media, the actress' fan clubs do the needful on her behalf. They keep sharing pictures and videos of the actress from her vacation and shoot schedule. The pictures surfaced on the social media have Kareena in a black corset top, black palazzo and a cape. She looked beautiful in these pictures from London.

View this post on Instagram #blackisalwaysagoodidea ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) onJul 10, 2019 at 7:51pm PDT

View this post on Instagram London DiariesðÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan!!âÂÂ¤ (@kareenakapoorfantassy) onJul 11, 2019 at 1:00am PDT

Kareena will be seen sharing the screen space with Irrfan Khan. Angrezi Medium is a sequel to Hindi Medium (2017), which featured Irrfan Khan and Pakistani actress Saba Qamar. Reports suggest that Kareena plays a cop in this film, which is being shot in London as Irrfan's daughter (Radhika Madan) is grown up in the sequel and pursues higher education from this English land.

Hindi Medium was about a couple struggling to give better education to their daughter. Talking about Kareena Kapoor, she has broken the stereotypical norms of a married actress not making it in big in her profession, and especially in the film industry, and also after embracing motherhood. The actress is a living example and inspiration for many working and expecting mothers.

Apart from Angrezi Medium, Bebo has Good News with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani and Takht by Karan Johar. Takht is a historical drama that features Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. Not just the film industry but Kareena has taken a step ahead in her career by turning up as a celebrity judge for the dance reality show, Dance India Dance. At present, since the actress is busy shooting for Angrezi Medium, her elder sister, Karisma Kapoor is filling up for her.

