Kareena Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor on his birth anniversary

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday remembered her "Chintu uncle", late legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, on his 68th birth anniversary. Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 on June 30, 2020, after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia. To mark his birth anniversary, the 'Jab We Met' actor hopped on to Instagram stories and posted a dashing picture of the late star.

Alongside the photograph, the 39-year-old actor wrote: "Happy Birthday Chintu Uncle ... Miss you". Joining Khan is actor Anushka Sharma who also paid respect to the late star on Instagram stories. The 'PK' actor wrote: "Your legacy will live on forever .. Remembering an icon of Bollywood".

Earlier filmmaker Anubhav Sinha remembered working with Rishi Kapoor in his critically acclaimed film 'Mulk' on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Almost four months after her superstar father passed away, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni too remembered legendary actor Rishi Kapoor.

Riddhima shared some of her memorable pictures on Instagram with her father, family along with a long caption.

He was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shobita Sobhita Dhulipala. Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, he touched heights of stardom in the film industry with iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz', and many others.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever