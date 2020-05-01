Kareena Kapoor shares a video of Rishi Kapoor singing 'Main Shayar Toh Nahi' in Hum Tum

Rishi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in a still from their film Hum Tum; shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan on Instagram

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away yesterday morning, April 30, 2020, at a hospital in Mumbai. The original chocolate hero of Bollywood had been battling cancer since 2018 and breathed his last at the age of 67. Countless hearts were broken due to his passing, and innumerable tributes came in for the actor from his friends and fans across the world.

Niece Kareena Kapoor Khan, too, remembered her Chintu uncle in a sweet way. She shared a clip from husband Saif Ali Khan's film, Hum Tum, in which Rishi Kapoor can be seen singing the classic Hindi song, 'Main Shayar Toh Nahi', from his own movie Bobby, which was his first leading role.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) onApr 30, 2020 at 8:34am PDT

Isn't this the perfect way to remember Rishi Kapoor? In all his glory and classic lover boy sweetness!

Bebo had shared a throwback photo, too, which features her papa, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, with brother Rishi. It's the kind of throwback photo that will surely bring a smile to your face!

Rishi Kapoor passed away a day after we lost another cinematic gem, Irrfan Khan, on April 29. Irrfan, too, was battling cancer for two years and breathed his last at age 53 in Mumbai.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news