Daughter Riddhima Kapoor, and nieces Karisma and Kareena remember late Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor, known for his chocolate boy persona in the old days, and for his witty tweets and character roles more recently, passed away this morning. The film industry has lost another gem after the tragic demise of Irrfan Khan on April 29, 2020.

Rishi Kapoor's daughter, ace jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, took to Instagram to share a sweet picture of herself with her dad. She wrote, "Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you every day I will miss your FaceTime calls every day! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever."

Riddhima also shared a couple of photos on her Instagram story, which will bring tears to your eyes.

Rishi Kapoor's niece, Karisma Kapoor, shared a black and white throwback photo and wrote, "Always looking over family... chintu uncle will miss discussing food and restaurants with you... #uncle #legend"

Karisma and Kareena Kapoor are Rishi Kapoor's brother Randhir Kapoor's daughters. Kareena, too, remembered her uncle through a sweet photo.

Alia Bhatt, who is dating Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir, shared a family statement on Instagram. Check out her story below:

Rishi Kapoor had been battling cancer since 2018 and had spent a year in New York seeking treatment for the same. He breathed his last at age 67.

He made his breakthrough in Bollywood with the 1973 film Bobby opposite Dimple Kapadia. Rishi Kapoor was the leading man in a number of hit films like Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Do Premee and many more.

