Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and kids' royal Diwali photo

bollywood

This picture of Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, Karisma Kapoor with her kids stands out in the clutter of other Diwali pictures floating on social media

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor with their kids. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor.

The whole of Bollywood is indulged in the festive season of Diwali, and are celebrating it in their own manner. From Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Sanjay Dutt, Ekta Kapoor, to ace designer Abu Jani, a lot of Bollywood celebrities threw lavish Diwali parties. The stars kept gliding from one street to the other having a gala time.

One such party hosted was at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Bandra residence. Karisma Kapoor shared a picture on her Instagram account, which looked absolutely royal! Seen in the picture were Kareena Kapoor with nephews Samiera Kapoor and Kiaan Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor with her adorable nephew Taimur Ali Khan in her arms.

Karisma shared the photo with a loving caption: "Mama's and their babies #aboutlastnight #onlylove #family #diwali #festivaloflights pic [sic]."

For the first time ever, one could get hold of such a lovely family picture. While Kareena looked elegant in a green saree, Karisma looked classy in a peach traditional attire. Dressed in an all-black kurta pajama, Taimur looked adorable as ever. Karisma's kids were all smiles for this photo.

The photographer of this picture was none other than Kunal Kemmu, who has regularly been clicking the beautiful photos of his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and nephew Taimur Ali Khan.

Also Read: Adorable! Taimur Ali Khan's Play Date With Karan Johar's 'Pudding' Yash

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates