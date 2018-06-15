Kareena, Karisma, Sonam and Rhea Kapoor living it up in London

Karisma Kapoor shared a picture on Instagram of the Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rhea Kapoor and Sonam K Ahuja and wrote, "With these lovelies"

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rhea Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Sonam K Ahuja, who are holidaying in London, have been hanging out together. Lolo shared a picture on Instagram of the Kapoor gang and wrote, "With these lovelies." Shopaholic Sonam has been indulging herself. Check out her shopping bag.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are currently holidaying in London after their hectic work schedules over the last month. Kareena told mid-day in an interview that it be a while before she faces the arc lights. Reason — the mini Nawab, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. "Movies will go on, but I will do one film at a time," announced Kareena Kapoor Khan, who wants to spend as much time as possible with her tiny tot.

Sonam Kapoor, who turned 33 on June 9, and the occasion became extra special for the fashionista, as that marked her first birthday post marriage with beau Anand Ahuja. The season has been an extremely fruitful one for Mrs. Ahuja – first her wedding and now her film Veere Di Wedding's humongous box office success. Therefore the birthday called for a double celebration, indeed!

