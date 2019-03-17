Kareena's befitting reply to netizens trolling Taimur Ali Khan that he is dying of hunger

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor was present on Arbaaz Khan's chat show Pinch, where the latter showed an online comment to her which read: "Taimur bhuka marr raha hai (Taimur is dying of hunger)".

Taimur Ali Khan spotted in Bandra (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Netizens had trolled Taimur Ali Khan stating that he is dying of hunger and his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan is not a good parent. After her son was trolled on social media, Bebo gave a befitting reply to get back at the trollers.

To that Kareena said, "But woh bechara bhooka nai marra hai. In fact, I think kuch zaada hi kha raha hai aajkal. Mota lag raha hai (He is not starving. In fact, I think he is eating a little too much. Has started to look fat)."

The actress, who is married to actor Saif Ali Khan, also expressed concern over the growing paparazzi culture in India. She wondered how people could be so interested in her two-year-old son Taimur's life.

"Looking at the media, looking at those lights..wondering what media is doing. Sometimes they cross the line..especially when comes to Taimur. What he is eating? where he is going ?...media is constantly following him. Once in a while, it is fine, but every day?

"He is just a two-year-old kid. One should allow that person to live his life," she added.

