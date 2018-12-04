Karim, Arjun win to set up semis clash

Dec 04, 2018, 12:50 IST | Gordon D'Costa

Earlier, Vedant Mesteri of Kalyanji School got the better of Ayush Hindlekar of Don Bosco 6-5(9/7) in an engrossing and hard-fought quarter-final contest. Saheb and Vedant will clash in the second semi-final

Karim, Arjun win to set up semis clash
Karim Khan of Children's Academy returns to Ayan Tezabwala yesterday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Karim Khan of Children's Academy and Arjun Chatterjee of Jamnabai Narsee scored convincing victories to set up a clash in the semi-finals of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised boys' U-16 inter-school lawn tennis championship at Azad Maidan yesterday.

In a quarter-final match, Karim hardly encountered much resistance from Ayan Tezabwala of Campion School (Cooperage) and charged to a 6-1 victory. Karim with some powerful returns broke Ayan's serve in the first, fifth and seventh games to wrap up a quick win and advance to the penultimate round. Later, Arjun too produced a solid performance against Yash Kothari of PG Garodia School and romped to a 6-1 win.

Meanwhile, Saheb Singh Sodhi of Jamnabai Narsee defeated Shivam Kadam of Don Bosco 6-2. Earlier, Vedant Mesteri of Kalyanji School got the better of Ayush Hindlekar of Don Bosco 6-5(9/7) in an engrossing and hard-fought quarter-final contest. Saheb and Vedant will clash in the second semi-final.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

azad maidantennis newssports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

How Mithali Raj changed the face of women's cricket in India

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK