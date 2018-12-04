Karim, Arjun win to set up semis clash

tennis

Earlier, Vedant Mesteri of Kalyanji School got the better of Ayush Hindlekar of Don Bosco 6-5(9/7) in an engrossing and hard-fought quarter-final contest. Saheb and Vedant will clash in the second semi-final

Karim Khan of Children's Academy returns to Ayan Tezabwala yesterday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Karim Khan of Children's Academy and Arjun Chatterjee of Jamnabai Narsee scored convincing victories to set up a clash in the semi-finals of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised boys' U-16 inter-school lawn tennis championship at Azad Maidan yesterday.

In a quarter-final match, Karim hardly encountered much resistance from Ayan Tezabwala of Campion School (Cooperage) and charged to a 6-1 victory. Karim with some powerful returns broke Ayan's serve in the first, fifth and seventh games to wrap up a quick win and advance to the penultimate round. Later, Arjun too produced a solid performance against Yash Kothari of PG Garodia School and romped to a 6-1 win.

Meanwhile, Saheb Singh Sodhi of Jamnabai Narsee defeated Shivam Kadam of Don Bosco 6-2. Earlier, Vedant Mesteri of Kalyanji School got the better of Ayush Hindlekar of Don Bosco 6-5(9/7) in an engrossing and hard-fought quarter-final contest. Saheb and Vedant will clash in the second semi-final.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates