Karim Morani tests negative for coronavirus, says it's a big relief to be back home

It's good news all around for Karim Morani and his daughters Shaza and Zoa Morani. Days after Shaza and Zoa were discharged from the hospital after having been diagnosed and then tested negative for coronavirus, now Karim Morani has also been discharged from the hospital. After recovering, the producer shared his experience of hospitalisation.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Morani said, "To my friends and family with gods grace and kindness (I) am back home as I have now tested negative twice. I was very comfortable at Nanavati hospital where I remained asymptotic through my stay, I must say every department from the government to the medical warriors are doing a fantastic job.

"I will now quarantine as required in my room only for a further 14 days. It's a big relief to be back home thank you all for your prayers. God bless you stay safe", he added.

Earlier, Zoa had taken to her social media handle to share the good news with her fans. The actress shared a picture with her family on her Instagram handle and wrote, "#positiverecovery. Anddddd my father got home last night, treatment over and now our entire household is COVID-19 negative! All of us home now, healthy and in good spirits !!! A whirlwind of an experience but so happy to be on the other side of it... Each one of us had a different experience with it in terms of symptoms, so for any advice, the best thing is to get in touch with a Doctor or hospital..."

Zoa who had returned from Rajasthan around mid-March tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, Zoa was discharged from the hospital after recovering. Shaza, who had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March, showed no symptoms but was admitted to Nanavati Hospital. She too recovered from the virus.

Earlier, Purab Kohli, his family and singer Kanika Kapoor had tested positive for COVID-19. All of them have recovered from the virus.

