Karimpuri's future depends on Lok Sabha polls: Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati offers condolences to her senior party leader Lalji Verma, in Lucknow on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati today hit out at party leader Avtar Singh Karimpuri for dismal show in Himachal Vidhan Sabha polls and said his future now depends on party's performance in next Lok Sabha elections.

Karimpuri had been chief of party unit in Punjab. He was also handling party affairs in Himachal Pradesh. "Our party did not taste any success in Vidhan Sabha polls in Himachal Pradesh last year. His future now depends upon the performance in hilly state during Lok Sabha polls," Mayawati said while addressing a rally here.

She said Karimpuri was made Punjab BSP president earlier and was also made Rajya Sabha member from UP in order to strengthen the party in the state. "But I got disappointment from him," She said.

"Karimpuri was sent to HP and there also our party did not see any success during the Vidhan Sabha elections. In such a situation, he will not be involved in party activities in Punjab and he will also not be allowed to fight polls," she said.

