Karishma Kapoor recreates Sona Kitna Sona Hai on Dance India Dance

Kareena Kapoor will be seen missing Dance India Dance, allowing elder sister Karisma Kapoor to create and cherish some nostalgic moments on the show

Karishma Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover

This year, the excitement has hit a pinnacle on the dance reality show Dance India Dance, as the beautiful Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, ace choreographer Bosco and rapper Raftaar are on the season's panel of judges.

Bringing in a slight twist in the upcoming episode, viewers will get to witness Lolo (Karishma Kapoor) stepping into Bebo's shoes for this week. Yes! A blessing in disguise. On account of prior commitments, Kareena will be seen missing in action, allowing elder sister Karisma Kapoor to create and cherish some nostalgic moments on the show. Karisma Kapoor also took to her Instagram account to share a few pictures from the shoot which happened at a studio in Goregaon, Mumbai.

View this post on Instagram Let’s dance ! #behindthescenes @danceindiadance.official #dancekajungistaan #zeetv A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) onJul 3, 2019 at 9:00am PDT

Host Karan Wahi, who never misses a chance to flirt with Kareena, couldn't resist flirting with Karisma either!

With Karisma on the sets of DID, Karan simply lapped up the opportunity of getting Lolo on stage to recreate some of the most exciting and groovy moments from the 90s when Karisma ruled the roost with her effortless charm and iconic dance steps.

Check out the images:

Of course, it was not an easy task. Karan asked Karisma to dance with him about 15 times before she obliged and guess what? The viewers are all in for a visual treat this weekend. Lolo who is extremely popular for her dance numbers with actor Govinda, left everyone wanting for more as she shook a leg to the iconic song Sona Kitna Sona Hai from the cult movie Hero No. 1.

Well, this recreation of Sona Kitna Sona Hai on the sets of Dance India Dance by Karisma herself may be the most nostalgic moment the audiences will witness this weekend.

