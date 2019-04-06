Karishma Sharma to play aspiring actress

television

Once again, Karishma Sharma will be working with Ekta Kapoor's AltBalaji

Karishma Sharma

Karishma Sharma, who was seen in Ragini MMS Returns will play an aspiring actress in ALTBalajis upcoming show titled, Fixer.

Talking about this, she said, "Initially, I wasn't sure about doing the show. But after reading the script and understanding my character, I was excited to be on board. My character is a small-town girl who goes to Mumbai to be an actress."

This isn't the first time that Karishma is working with Ekta Kapoor's digital offering. Prior to this, she was seen in ALTBalaji's Ragini MMS Returns, The Kapoors and Hum - I am Because of Us.

"I am once again happy to work with ALTBalaji. It's like a home production to me, as my last few web series have been with them," said Karishma.

The actress was earlier seen in television's hit show, Pavitra Rishta and also made her way into mainstream Bollywood with the hit movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015).

Fixer is a story that focuses on the life of a tainted ATS officer from Delhi who is drawn into the murky underbelly of Mumbai's movie mafia and industrialists, and soon becomes a fixer.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates