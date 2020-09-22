Karishma Tanna: Did a Rajkumar Hirani film, still things didn't go in my favour

There have been multiple debates and discussions on the topic of nepotism in the entertainment industry ever since the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. So many filmmakers and actors have come out and spoken about the same in their interviews and tweets on social media. The next one is Karishma Tanna.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she spoke about how things didn't go in her favour despite doing a Rajkumar Hirani film, and how she decided to focus on the bright side. She said, "I really don't know what went wrong, what happens behind the scene or what people talk about. I did a Rajkumar Hirani film and my character stood out, still things didn't go in my favour."

She added, "And you do get depressed and upset but if I stay in that phase I won't be able to concentrate on good things coming my way. So I took it up as a challenge and will keep trying." She even stated how things could have been different for her had she been a star kid.

She stated, "Not sure whether its luck or being at the right place at the right time or may be coming from the TV space or they just want to take star kids. I don't know about nepotism, insider-outsider I just see myself as an actor who wants concentrate on her journey and wishing for good work to come her way. Yes of course not being a star kid could be a reason, they've it easy. But star kids also have their struggle."

She even stated that she has no problems or qualms about messaging people about wanting to work with them and seize the opportunity. She said, "I message them saying how much I love their work and that I would like to be a part of their projects. And I've always received positive response and got work too… I really want to do a nice biopic on may be Madhubala ma'am, Smita Patil ma'am or Rekha ma'am, and do a psychological thriller."

