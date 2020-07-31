Karishma Tanna: If there was anything like insider and outsider, Karan Johar wouldn't have cast Sushant

After the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, there have been multiple debates and discussions on the way the Hindi film industry functions, how nepotism can jeopardise someone's career, and how insiders have it easier than the outsiders.

Karishma Tanna, who recently won the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, has also given her take on the debate. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she first spoke about Rajput and said, "Sushant Singh Rajput got really good opportunities throughout, from the time he shifted from TV to films, he has only got the best opportunities."

She added, "Not even once he has worked with a normal production house, always worked with ace production houses, and all the A-Lister heroines. I wouldn't even debate on the insider and outsider debate, it is about who is good at acting, who fits the role, and who the producer wants. It is as simple as it gets."

Elaborating further, she said that if this was the case, Rajkumar Hirani and Karan Johar wouldn't have cast him in PK and Drive. She said, "I don't believe there is an outsider and insider world because if that was the case, Karan Johar would have never taken Sushant in Drive, Rajkumar Sir wouldn't have taken him in PK. I just feel that from TV to jump into films, the struggle is a little more. I don't mind the struggle because then you can't enjoy the little success. I have never got easy success, nor do I expect it."

She even gave her take on nepotism and said if she would be in a position to help someone in her family, she would. "About nepotism, I have always believed that if I am an ace producer and if I have a sister tomorrow and if my sister's son is good looking and can act, then why will I not give him or her the job? I will definitely give the first job to my family because a) they are worth it and b) because I am in that position of casting him but that doesn't mean I won't give an opportunity to someone who is not from my family," Tanna stated.

Talking about winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, she recently said, "Khatron Ke Khiladi has been an incredible journey for me, and I have never experienced so much adventure and thrill in my life. As I lifted the coveted trophy, the extraordinary journey and our good times spent in Bulgaria flashed in front of my eyes. I would like to thank my co-contestants and Rohit Shetty for giving me strength and motivating me to overcome my fears. Khatron Ke Khiladi has taught me a lot, and this experience will stay with me forever."

Coming to Rajput, success happened pretty early in the form of Pavitra Rishta, a popular television show. After Pavitra Rishta and its subsequent success, it was Bollywood calling for Rajput and he made a gripping debut with 2013's Kai Po Che.

Infographic/Atul Jain

There was no looking back for the actor then. He went on to do films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Chhichhore. His most memorable performance came in 2016 when he took the challenge to emulate the physical and emotional nuances of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Lauded by fans and critics alike for his effective and energetic performance, Rajput nailed such a complex character with ease and aplomb!

Also Read: Karishma Tanna On Her Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Audition: It Was Very Bad

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news