Karishma Tanna to promote Sanju post release. Do you know why?

Sources say Karishma Tanna kept away from promotions since her role, apparently inspired by Madhuri Dixit, is crucial to film's plot

Karishma Tanna and Madhuri Dixit Nene

Tight-lipped as he was ever since news about his Sanjay Dutt biopic began to hit headlines, Rajkumar Hirani loosened the grip on his cast members, permitting them to participate in promotional activities and discuss tidbits about their role, only recently. However, the actor evidently missing from promotions is Karishma Tanna, whose role is apparently inspired by Madhuri Dixit-Nene. It is likely that she will join the cast in promotional work after Sanju hits screens.

In a chat with mid-day, Karishma Tanna attributes her absence from promotional work to her shooting schedule for the television show, Naagin 3. "I cannot talk about Sanju. Currently, I am pre-occupied with my shoot for Naagin, and a major part of my time is spent on the set," she says.

A source says that Hirani hopes to keep every detail around her character under wraps, given the history that Dutt and Dixit shared. "It is heard that her character is one that can raise eyebrows. Her part is crucial to Sanju's plot, and hence, the team is being hush-hush about it. Since the actors have all signed a non-disclosure agreement, they cannot talk about their characters without the approval of the production house," says the source.

