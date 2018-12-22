Karisma Kapoor remembers shooting with Sridevi for Zero

bollywood

In a picture shared by Karisma Kapoor, Sridevi looks stunning in an emerald green sequinned gown, while Kapoor looks beautiful in a one-shoulder black gown

Sridevi is surely missed by her family, millions of her fans and celebrities, Karisma Kapoor is one of them and her Instagram post is proof! On the day of 'Zero's' release, Karisma reminisced the time spent with the late actor and shared a behind the scenes photo from the flick on her Instagram account and thanked the film's team for giving her the opportunity to share screen space with her 'favourite' Sridevi.

"Thank you @iamsrk and #teamzero for giving me the opportunity to share screen space ( even if it was for a few minutes )with the legend and my all time favourite #sridevi we miss you #specialmoments," she wrote alongside the photo.

In the snap, Sridevi looks stunning in an emerald green sequinned gown, while Karisma looks beautiful in a one-shoulder black gown. The duo can be seen fixing their makeup while holding a mirror.

The 'Mom' actor and Karisma both have brief cameos in the film along with a few other celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Kajol and Rani Mukherji. Sridevi had filmed the scene before she passed away in February 2018 in Dubai, where she went to attend a family wedding. This cameo in 'Zero' is her last onscreen appearance.

She was known for her iconic roles in movies like 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', 'Mr India', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Nagina', 'Sadma', and many more. The Padma Shri awardee had also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada films. However, her last film was 'Mom' for which she also received Best Actress National Award, posthumously.

'Zero' shows the journey of Bauua Singh, a vertically challenged man played by Shah Rukh Khan, who is on a lookout for a bride. Apart from SRK, the flick also stars Katrina Kaif, who plays the role of an actress, battling alcoholism and Anushka Sharma, who portrays a challenging character of a scientist with cerebral palsy in the Aanand L Rai directorial. The movie is produced by Gauri Khan and released on Friday.

