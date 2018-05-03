Karisma Kapoor: Salman closer to me than Kareena

Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan were among the most celebrated on-screen couples in the '90s, owing to their act in films like Andaz Apna Apna, Biwi No 1 and Judwaa



Karisma Kapoor says that Salman Khan, with whom she shares "a very long-standing relationship", is closer to her than younger sister Kareena Kapoor Khan. During an appearance on a chat show, she talked about her bond with Khan.

"Salman is closer to me than Kareena. We have shared a very long-standing relationship. For Salman, Kareena is like a little sister and he still considers her to be a child," Karisma said. Kapoor and Khan were among the most celebrated on screen couples in the '90s, owing to their act in films like Andaz Apna Apna, Biwi No 1 and Judwaa.

Meanwhile, responding to questions on what venture she'd like to work on, Karisma Kapoor said, "After starring in all the 'No.1' movies, I would like to be part of Mummy No.1, if anyone makes it. This movie will describe every mother's role and I will be happy to play a part in it. For now, I share a great bond with my son and daughter. I would like to tell everyone that my daughter and I share clothes now."

