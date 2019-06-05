Karisma Kapoor wraps up the shoot of her digital debut Mentalhood

web-series

Karisma Kapoor shared the news on her Instagram account along with glimpses from the last day of the web series' shoot

Karisma Kapoor. Pic/instagram.com/therealkarismakapoor

Karisma Kapoor, who is making her digital debut with the parenting web series, Mentalhood, has apparently wrapped up shooting for it. The 44-year-old actress shared the news on her Instagram account along with glimpses from the last day of the web series' shoot.

"AND IT'S A WRAP!!! A mental cake for a mental crew Thank you all for being so amazing... Love MentalMom, Meira Sharma," she captioned the post.

Karisma can be seen cutting a cake along with the cast and crew of the show.

The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress introduced her character Meira Sharma in a post she shared earlier. Giving an introduction of the character, she wrote, "Meet Meira Sharma. A small town mom trying to navigate through this jungle of Mumbai momzillas. She knows parenting is about the right balance...it's the finding of that balance that's the tricky part. Her muddled thoughts are put on a blog...where she reaches out to every mom. SHE IS YOU. SHE IS ME. SHE IS EVERY MOM. A tired, stressed out, worrying, caring....mental mom."

In the picture, a worried Karisma is sitting with her ears covered, while naughty kids behind her are up to some mischief.

The series is directed by Karishma Kohli under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. Recently, Karisma Kapoor did a cameo in the film Zero starring Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead.

