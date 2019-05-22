Karisma Kapoor To Make Her Digital Debut With ALTBalaji's Mentalhood

web-series

Directed by Karishma Kohli, Mentalhood will see actor Karisma Kapoor making her digital debut as Meira Sharma, an out and about mental mom

ALTBalaji recently announced its new web-series Mentalhood, a show on the crazy ride of Motherhood. Raising kids is an art. Some make it into a highly precise science, but most of them are like tigresses protecting their cubs. Directed by Karishma Kohli, Mentalhood will see actor Karisma Kapoor making her digital debut as Meira Sharma, an out and about mental mom. Staying true to the title, the web-series will showcase the topsy-turvy ride of the various kinds of mothers that exist and how they manoeuvre their way through unreasonable expectations and eccentricities to raise their children. Multi-tasking becomes a habit and constant worrying and guilt feeling becomes their nature.

Also, Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share the poster of Mentalhood and wrote, "Meet Meira Sharma. A small town mom trying to navigate through this jungle of Mumbai momzillas. She knows parenting is about the right balance...it's the finding of that balance that's the tricky part. Her muddled thoughts are put on a blog...where she reaches out to every mom. SHE IS YOU. SHE IS ME. SHE IS EVERY MOM. A tired, stressed out, worrying, caring....mental mom [sic]"

Spilling more on her digital debut Karisma shared, "Out of choice I wanted to be with my family and children. After a while when I heard this script it was so interesting, the script was about today's mother and it was so strong. Women of all ages and all those who are mothers will identify with my characters. It is also something which I am going through right now. Young parents and older parents will identify with Mentalhood. My character is today's mom and as a human, she will do the right thing and is real. I am thoroughly enjoying shooting with all my lovely co-actors"

Mentalhood is set to release later this year and we surely, are excited to see the mother maniacs it has for the world to see!

