Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur and wife Priya Sachdev to become parents
Sunjay has two children, Samaira and Kiaan Raj, with Karisma. While Priya has a daughter, Safira, from ex-husband, hotelier Vikram Chatwal. Sunjay married Priya on April 13, 2017.
Sunjay Kapur and Priya Sachdev are all set to welcome a bundle of joy. Priya is said to be in her seventh month.
Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband married the socialite-designer last year. Sunjay has two children, Samaira and Kiaan Raj, with Karisma. While Priya has a daughter, Safira, from ex-husband, hotelier Vikram Chatwal. The parents dote on their kids, so it will be a case of yours, mine and ours.
Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor married in 2003 and got divorced in 2016. Though Sunjay has been granted visitation rights, to meet his kids Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapoor.
Speaking of Karisma Kapoor, she is rumoured to be dating businessman Sandeep Toshniwal and is often spotted with him at the Kapoor family gatherings. Apparently, he even attended the birthday bash of Samaira and Kiaan. Rumour mills are even abuzz that they may tie the knot soon.
View this post on Instagram
History is made...ð³ð #freeloveð I am very proud to have supported this cause through our #freeloveð Campaign on @rock_n_shop 6 months ago... A big win for the #LGBTQ community. ð Let’s continue spreading love and positivity. ðð¼ #section377 #freeloveð . You can still support this win by proudly wearing our #freeloveð t-shirts; seen here worn by Me and my Husband! . SHOP via LINK IN BIO. And please use the hash tag #freeloveð to continue to show your support for this big win!
Sunjay married Priya on April 13, 2017. Priya shared a picture from their wedding on instagram, on their 1st wedding anniversary.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Anniversary my Darling Husband...Love you from the Sun âï¸ and Back ð« Infinite Times! You Complete Me in every way possible...Thank you for your unconditional love ð This last One year has been beautiful and always a roller coaster ðwith you...looking forward to a lifetime of more beautiful years of married life with you ððð my Handsome Husband!
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Here's what makes Soha Ali Khan a hands-on mom