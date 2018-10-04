Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur and wife Priya Sachdev to become parents

bollywood

Sunjay has two children, Samaira and Kiaan Raj, with Karisma. While Priya has a daughter, Safira, from ex-husband, hotelier Vikram Chatwal. Sunjay married Priya on April 13, 2017.

Sunjay Kapur and Priya Sachdev

Sunjay Kapur and Priya Sachdev are all set to welcome a bundle of joy. Priya is said to be in her seventh month.

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband married the socialite-designer last year. Sunjay has two children, Samaira and Kiaan Raj, with Karisma. While Priya has a daughter, Safira, from ex-husband, hotelier Vikram Chatwal. The parents dote on their kids, so it will be a case of yours, mine and ours.

Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor married in 2003 and got divorced in 2016. Though Sunjay has been granted visitation rights, to meet his kids Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapoor.

Speaking of Karisma Kapoor, she is rumoured to be dating businessman Sandeep Toshniwal and is often spotted with him at the Kapoor family gatherings. Apparently, he even attended the birthday bash of Samaira and Kiaan. Rumour mills are even abuzz that they may tie the knot soon.

Sunjay married Priya on April 13, 2017. Priya shared a picture from their wedding on instagram, on their 1st wedding anniversary.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates