Karnataka cabinet expansion: 17 ministers to take oath today

national

The Chief Minister, who drew Opposition's criticism for the delay in cabinet expansion, proposed names of 17 MLAs including K S Eshwarappa, Jagdish Shettar, C T Ravi and Basavaraj Bommai to Governor Vajubhai Vala on Monday

B.S. Yediyurappa addresses the Bharatiya Janata Party in a file photo clicked by on May 4, 2018

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Seventeen ministers will take an oath of office on Tuesday in the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's cabinet after forming the government on July 26, following the collapse of Congress-JD(S) coalition.

The proposed names of 17 MLAs include K S Eshwarappa, Jagdish Shettar, C T Ravi and Basavaraj Bommai to Governor Vajubhai Vala on Monday. MLAs including Govind Makthappa Karajol, Dr Ashwath Narayan C N, Laxman Sangappa Savadi, R Ashoka, B Sreeramulu, S Suresh Kumar, V Somanna, Kota Shrinivas Poojari, J C Madhu Swamy, Chandrakantagouda Channappagouda Patil, H Ganesh, Prabhu Chauhan and Jolle Shashikala Annasaheb will take oath today at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru between 10:30 am to 11:30 am.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa proposes names of 17 MLAs to Governor for induction as Cabinet Ministers. pic.twitter.com/ncf6hjtBuN — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2019

The Chief Minister drew Opposition's criticism for the delay in the cabinet expansion. On Monday, Yediyurappa said, "Within 2-3 hours, I am going to get the final list from Amit Bhai (BJP President Amit Shah). So, cabinet expansion will be done tomorrow."

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates