Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy seeks Rs 1,199 crore as flood relief from government

national

H D Kumaraswamy. Pic/AFP

A high-level delegation from Karnataka led by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and sought a relief of Rs 1,199 crore for seven districts of the state affected by the floods. The delegation also apprised the PM of the prevailing drought-like situation in 17 of the total 30 districts in the state.

The delegation comprised former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, and ministers H D Revanna, R V Deshpande, D K Shivakumar and Krishna Byre Gowda. BJP's Karnataka unit leaders were also invited to the meeting but they chose to give it a miss. After the meeting, Kumaraswamy said, "We have told the PM that the floods in seven districts of the coastal and Malenadu region have not only affected crops but also infrastructure and human life. We have requested Rs 1,199 crore relief from the Centre." Kumaraswamy said floods and landslides in the state have caused a loss of Rs 3,705.87 crore.

He said his government has already released Rs 49 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund and an additional Rs 200 crore from the state fund to the effected districts towards immediate relief and rehabilitation work.

