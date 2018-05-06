Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah calls BJP a "prison, price rise and pakoda" party

"While your party is a 'Prison' 'Price Rise' & 'Pakoda' party. Am I right, Sir? #NijaHeliModi," Siddaramaiah said



Hitting back at PM Narendra Modi over his "Punjab, Puducherry, Parivar-Congress" jibe against his party, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah called BJP a "prison, price rise and pakoda" party.

"Dear Modiji, Heard you spun a new abbreviation 'PPP' today. Sir, we have always championed the 3 Ps of democracy — 'Of the People, By the People, For the People'," Siddaramaiah tweeted. "While your party is a 'Prison' 'Price Rise' & 'Pakoda' party. Am I right, Sir? #NijaHeliModi," he said.

