Karnataka drama ends with fall of coalition

BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa says will approach the governor for government formation after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah

H D Kumaraswamy lost the Assembly floor test by four votes on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Bengaluru: The Congress-JDS government in Karnataka collapsed on Monday after the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy was defeated in the assembly, ending his 14-month long turbulent tenure. Kumaraswamy soon tendered his resignation letter to Governor Vajubhai Vala. The governor accepted his resignation, requesting him to continue as the caretaker CM until an alternative arrangement is made.

Capping a three-week long high-voltage intense power struggle triggered by a raft of resignations by rebel lawmakers, that pushed the government to the brink of collapse, the motion was defeated with 99 members voting for the motion and 105 against it. Twenty one MLAs — 17 Congress-JDS, one BSP, two Independents — skipped the proceedings, reducing the effective strength of the House to 204. The magic figure required was 103.



B S Yeddyurappa

"The motion moved by the CM has fallen through," Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar announced. Kumaraswamy watched the proceedings sitting in a pensive mood after a spirited reply to the debate. He lashed out at the BJP for repeatedly trying to topple his government and told the saffron party that its government would not last long and in the event of collapse, it is better to go for elections. "First bomb will explode in ministry formation," he said.

The BJP did not take part in the debate except for interventions and remained silent despite allegations thrown at it by the Congress and JDS members. In his speech, Congress leader Siddaramaiah Tuesday accused the BJP of trying come to power through backdoor using bribery and "whosesale" trade of MLAs.

'New era will begin'

Flashing the victory sign after the voting, BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa described the outcome as a "victory for democracy" as people were fed up with the Kumaraswamy government. He assured the people that "an era of development" would start with BJP in power. Yeddyurappa, who is likely to take over as CM, said "It is the victory of democracy. People were fed up with the Kumaraswamy government. I want to assure the people of Karnataka that a new era of development will start from now onwards," he said.

On the next step, Yeddyurappa said an appropriate decision would be taken "as early as possible." "I will discuss with the PM and our President Amit Shah ji, and then will meet the Governor," he said.

99

No. of votes HDK got

103

No. of votes he needed

