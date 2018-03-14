Karnataka HC dismisses bail plea of Cong MLA's son Bengaluru

The Karnataka High Court today dismissed the bail plea of Congress MLA N A Haris' son in a case relating to the alleged assault on a man at a pub-cum restaurant here last month

The Karnataka High Court today dismissed the bail plea of Congress MLA N A Haris' son in a case relating to the alleged assault on a man at a pub-cum restaurant here last month. "The bail petition is dismissed," Justice S Harish Kumar said in his order.

Mohammed Nalapad Harris, son of N A Haris, was booked for attempt to murder for allegedly assaulting L Vidwath during a brawl at a pub-cum-restaurant in U B City here on February 17 night. During hearing of the bail plea, counsel for Vidwat submitted that the attack on his client was ghastly and hence the petition must be dismissed. A sessions court had earlier rejected Nalapad's bail plea on March 2. Nalapad's counsel told reporters that his client would appeal in the high court or the Supreme Court against the order.

The Congress MLA's son at present is in judicial custody. Nalapad and six other accused were sent to Parapana Agrahara Central Jail after a city court awarded a 14-day judicial custody for further interrogation. The MLA's son and the others were arrested on February 19 when they surrendered at the Cubbon Park police station. The incident had created a political storm, prompting the Congress to suspend Nalapad from the party for six years. He was Bengaluru District Youth Congress General Secretary when the incident took place. Nalapad's father had also tendered an apology in the state legislative assembly over the issue.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever