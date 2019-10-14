Karnataka: 'Man-eater' tiger caught after five-day operation at Bandipur National Park

Chamarajanagar: A tiger looks on after being nabbed at Melukamanahalli on the outskirts of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in Chamarajanagar on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Chamarajanagar (Karnataka): Forest officials claimed to have captured a male tiger, suspected to have killed two people, after successfully tranquilizing the beast here in the Bandipur National Park.

The 4-year-old tiger had reportedly killed two villagers and over 20 animals in the last three months, officials said on Monday. Forest department officials employed several techniques including the deployment of drones fitted with cameras in the combing operation that lasted for five days.

The search mission comprising over a hundred forest department personnel included seven elephants and a dog squad. "For the past 5 days a search operation was going on which finally ended up with capturing the tiger," said CC Patil State Forest Minister.

"We were tracking the movements of the tiger and finally we tranquilized him. We have sent it to the rescue centre in Mysore. We were lucky to inject the tranquillizer as the sight between the shooter and tiger was clear. Our officials and department personnel worked hard," said Punati Sridhar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF). The forest department officials have made arrangements to send the tiger to the rescue centre in Mysuru.

