MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Man-eater tiger gives Bandipur locals, forest authorities a hard time

Published: Oct 10, 2019, 13:14 IST | PTI

The forest officers and personnel have been camping in those areas where the tiger was seen roaming

This picture has been used for representational purposes
This picture has been used for representational purposes

Bengaluru: A tiger in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in south Karnataka has given nightmares to the locals living around it and the forest department, which has now decided to catch the big cat.

"It is not a man eater but a man killer. It has killed two people and 14 cattle in the last two months. We want to catch it by using tranquiliser," Forest conservator (Bandipur Tiger Reserve), T Balachandra told PTI.

For the past two days, forest officers and personnel have camped in those areas where the tiger was seen roaming. The tiger was spotted in Hundipura, Shivapura and Kannigowdanahalli. "We are putting more number of track cameras where it was seen. We have increased the number of veterinary doctors and more number of staff to track it," Balachandra said.

Denying some news reports that some sharp shooters have been deployed to kill the big cat, the forest officer said the department wants only to catch it using tranquiliser. The foresters exuded confidence that by Thursday evening they will succeed in their mission.

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

karnatakanational news

No more trees to be axed in Aarey until October 21, says Supreme Court

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK